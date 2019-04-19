Rameez terms Imran’s meeting with World Cup team ‘inspirational’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan cricket team selected for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 called on prime minister Imran Khan here on Friday.

The team was accompanied by chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), head coach, chief selector and officials of the PCB management.

Cricket commentator and former international cricketer Rameez Raja was also present in the meeting.

He praised the prime minister for taking extra-ordinary interest in cricket matters and giving a lecture to the cricketers for an hour on how to prepare for the World Cup.

Rameez was looking impressed by Imran Khan’s cricket knowledge and expertise as a great player and captain, who led Pakistan in 1992 to its only title in World Cup history.

Rameez posted a tweet in which he said: “Met the great Imran Khan along with the Pak WC team. It was inspirational listening to him. His clarity on the game is sensational. The gist was to never give up and to fight till the end and back yourself to win from any stage. Couldn’t have been a better way to start WC march!”

Rameez had represented Pakistan cricket team and sometimes captained it during the 1980s and the 1990s. Since retiring from cricket, he has been a commentator in international cricket matches.