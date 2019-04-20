ICC World Cup 2019: Families not allowed to accompany Pakistani cricketers

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has not allowed the families of national cricket team's players to accompany them for the upcoming cricket world cup in England and Wales.



According to the PCB, players will not be permitted to be with their families during the World Cup. However, they are allowed to enjoy the company of their spouses and children during the bilateral series against England before the World Cup.

The squad is largely comprised of young players, with only a handful of veterans -Sarfraz, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, who took part in the previous tournaments.



Sarfraz, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez have been travelling with their families on overseas tours as per the PCB's past rules.

Pakistan cricket team is scheduled to depart for England on Tuesday, April 23.



Pakistan will play their first World Cup match against West Indies at Trent Bridge on May 31, after playing warm-up matches against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Pakistan Squad:

Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abid Ali, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez(subject to fitness), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain