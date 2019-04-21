Amir Khan vs Terence Crawford: Big fight today

NEW YORK: The much awaited fight between two great boxers, Amir Khan vs Terence Crawford, is all set to take place in the early hours of Sunday (today) at Madison Square Garden, New York City.

Terence Crawford is defending his WBO welterweight title for the second time since beating Jeff Horn in June 2018. The American is The Ring's number two ranked pound-for-pound boxer. Meanwhile, this is Amir Khan's first world title fight since a KO loss to Canelo Alvarez in 2016.

According to boxing experts, the dark cloud of his vulnerable chin is always in play regardless of opponent, Khan presents legitimate size, speed and experience challenges for Crawford that he has yet to face rolled up into the same opponent professionally.

Crawford was reported to have said: "Amir Khan is a great fighter. I can't take nothing away from. He's done a lot in the sport of boxing. He has a big name. He's undefeated at the welterweight division. So why not take another step up?"



Speaking to media, Khan Khan said: "If this goes down as a chess match, we are both good boxers, he is quick, as well, and sharp and experienced."

Khan is fully aware of the fact that it will take more than speed, and is cognizant of Crawford's ability to read his opponent and make adjustments. Because of that, Khan has worked hard in camp alongside trainer Virgil Hunter in preparing a flexible game plan built on variation.



From Crawford's standpoint, he's just excited about the chance at a victory that would leave critics of his resume short on ammunition to try and discredit.