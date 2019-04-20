Hadeeqa Kiyani, Saira Peter to perform at PNCA on Sunday

ISLAMABAD: Renowned singer Hadeeqa Kiyani and Pakistan's first Opera star Saira Peter will perform at the ongoing seven-day National Music Mela here at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Sunday.

On the second day of Music Mela, some of the best classical singers mesmerized the diverse audience Saturday night.

Ustad Fateh Ali Khan, Mubarik Ali, Ustad Badr-ur-Zaman, Sultan Fateh Ali Khan, Rustam Fateh Ali Khan, Meena Syed, Shujat Ali Khan and Wali Fateh Ali performed at the classical musical night.

Nafees Ahmed, sitar player and Muhammad Ajmal, tabla player flared the night with their magical instrumental performance.

It may be added that Ustad Mubarak Ali Khan is the living maestro in the realm of the classical music. He has his own style in all the forms of classical singing.

His third generation is serving the music industry in Pakistan.

Ustad Badaruzzaman is the recipient of the President’s Pride of Performance Award in classical singing. He belongs to Qasoor Gharana of singing.

He has developed innovative ways of presenting Khayal and written some very authentic books on classical music.

Ustad Sultan Fateh Ali Khan belongs to the famous Patiala Gharana, a family which has produced several generations of renowned classical singers.

He is a versatile singer. Apart from classical singing, he is amazing at semi classical, ghazal, folk and light singing.

Rustam Fateh Ali Khan is a name that strives to preserve the musical roots of the Sub-continent.

He is the son and disciple of Ustad Fateh Ali Khan with his foundations set in the esteemed Patiala Gharana. He has received acclaim for his renditions across the globe, including South Asia, the Middle East and Europe.

Following through with his passion to educate the youth in the musical heritage of the Sub-continent, Rustam teaches students of Masters in Musicology at Punjab University Lahore.

Shujat Ali Khan is a grandson of legendary classical singer Ustad Salamat Ali Khan and son of leading contemporary classical maestro late Sharafat Ali Khan and nephew of Ustad Sahfqat Ali Khan.

Nafees Ahmad is the son and disciple of illustrious sitar nawaz, Ustad Fateh Ali Khan.

A versatile sitar player himself, he is highly knowledgeable of both eastern and western music.

He has performed with various symphony orchestras and musical ensembles all over the world.

His performance with Muhammad Ajmal Tabla player enchanted the listeners at PNCA Music Festival.

Ustad Ejaz Tawakal belongs to the Gwalior Gharana of music which is considered one of the oldest ‘khayal gharanas’ and one to which most classical musicians of the Sub-continent can trace their origins and style.

His unique style of Khayal singing draw the whole audience in to a realm of visions & thoughts.

Ustad Fateh Ali Khan Hyderabadi from Gawaliyar Gharana captivated the listeners at PNCA Music Festival with his Khayal & Thumri.

Qadir Shagan AND Muslim Shagan from Gawaliar Gharana performed in the show Khayal gaiki and stole the musical night at PNCA.

Meena Syed performed Thumri and spellbound the audience at the musical night.

Speaking on the occasion, PNCA Director General Syed Jamal Shah said the survival of classical music was actually the growth of every form of music.