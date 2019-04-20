Neena Gupta calls Bollywood celebs 'cheapy, mean'

MUMBAI: Actress Neena Gupta, during an interview, called Bollywood's iconic personalities Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar 'cheapy and mean'.

The actress surprised the fans with her comments she made when talking about her daughter Masaba Gupta during an interview as she allegedly discouraged her from taking up acting.

The journalist told her that Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar once told him that she met them on a flight, to which Neena said, "Yeah! So mean and cheapy kind of people. They gave me their number and then didn’t attend my calls."

Neena also shared the words she gave her daughter Masaba, who wanted to be an actor, as an advice at the beginning of her career. Neena said: "I told her ‘If you want to be an actor then you go abroad. As the way you look, the way you body is, you will get very few roles, even if you become a good actor. So You will never become a heroine, you will never become Hema Malini, you will never become an Alia Bhatt."

Neena allegedly discouraged her daughter from taking acting as her career. Masaba is a successful fashion designer now.