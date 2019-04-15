close
Mon Apr 15, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
April 15, 2019

IPL 2019: Points Table

Sports

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 15, 2019

IPL - 2019 Points Table

Team Pld Won Lost Tied N/R Net RR For Against Pts Form

1 Chennai Super Kings 8 7 1 0 0 +0.288 1,117/154.2 1,112/160 14

LWWWW

2 Delhi Capitals 8 5 3 0 0 +0.418 1,313/157.4 1,251/158.1 10

LLWWW

3 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 4 4 0 0 +0.350 1,379/152.4 1,353/155.5 8

WWLLL

4 Mumbai Indians 7 4 3 0 0 +0.209 1,230/140 1,185/138.1 8

LWWWL

5 Kings XI Punjab 8 4 4 0 0 -0.093 1,376/158.3 1,398/159.2 8

WLWLL

6 Sunrisers Hyderabad 7 3 4 0 0 +0.409 1,106/137.3 1,065/139.3 6

WWLLL

7 Rajasthan Royals 7 2 5 0 0 -0.587 1,177/139.2 1,200/132.5 4

LWLLW

8 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 1 6 0 0 -1.202 1,050/139.2 1,184/135.3 2

LLLLW

