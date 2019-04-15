Bollywood actress Vidya Balan opens up body shaming

Renowned Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has opened about the criticism she faced under body shaming.



Recently in an exclusive interview to Hindustan Times, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' actress spoke about fat shaming she faced during her career.

The 40-year-old actress revealed that there was a phase in her life when due to criticism she started doubting herself.

Vidya said: “There was part of my life when I was in a battle with my body. I was angry with it, hated it, and I wanted it to change, because I thought if my body changed, then I would be acceptable to everyone. I would be worthy of love. But even at my thinnest, when I managed to lose a lot of .I realised that I wasn’t fully acceptable to everyone. So really there’s no point in trying to change yourself to suit others’ needs and ideals.”

She further stated: “I began to accept and respect my body, and it’s been a long journey. I find myself happier, I feel beautiful. I think the best gift I have given to myself is that I won’t let anyone make me feel differently about my body today”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya Balan will next be seen in her upcoming project 'Mission Manga' starring Akshay Kumar opposite her.