Sara Ali Khan loves ‘Puran Poli’, but she can’t eat it

MUMBAI: Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan has innocently said that she is in love with ‘puran poli’ but she cannot eat it.



In a latest Mirathi language show, when Sara Ali Khan was asked which Mirathi dish she loves, Simmba star replied innocently, “Mujhe Puran Poli bohot achi lagti hai, lekin main kha nai sakti, kyunki fir main moti ho jaungi aur fir mujhe kaam nai millega. To main nai khati hun, lekin mujhe bohot pasand hai.”

“I love Puran Poli, but I can’t eat it because I fear it would turn me fat and I won’t get work, therefore, I don’t eat it but I love it a lot.”