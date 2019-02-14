Saudi Arabia cuts visa fee for Pakistani nationals

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has announced to slash visa for Pakistani citizens with effect from February 15, Geo News reported.



Saudi Arabia has cut visit visa fee from 2000 Saudi Riyals to 338 Saudi Riyal, while the multiple visa fee will be 675 Saudi Riyal effective from February 15, 2019.

It may be noted here that Pakistan had already decreased visa fee for Saudi nationals in December 2018.

The move comes a few days before Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman visit to Pakistan on February 16.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting on the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and reviewed the arrangements regarding various engagements of the Crown Prince and his delegation during their two-day stay in Pakistan.

