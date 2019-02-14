Bradley Cooper named 'best director' for directing his dog in A Star is Born

While others may not agree that Hollywood hunk Bradley Cooper is the best director, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) believes otherwise as they handed the actor an ‘Oscat’ award for directing his dog in A Star is Born.



The animal welfare organization announced on Wednesday that the Silver Linings Playbook actor has bagged the ‘Oscat’ award for casting his own dog in the recently released Lady Gaga-starrer, instead of getting one through infamous animal exhibitors.

“There was no nepotism — I wanted this relationship with the dog. Jackson and Ally] don’t have a child together but they have a dog together, and I wanted it to be part of their story. I love dogs,” stated Cooper in conversation with People magazine.

The actor had cast his dog in his directorial to portray the existing bond that he had with his dog in real life, behind the reel as well.