Kangana all set to direct own biopic next

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's sucecss as director is touching new heights after her directorial venture 'Manikarnika' received rave reviews.

Her journey as director, it seems, is only going to grow with her next directorial project being a biopic on herself.

"In a news statement, Ranaut said, "Yes, it is true. My own story is the subject of my next directorial. But it is not a propaganda film with characters who are starkly black and white, rather it is a sincere, heartfelt account of my journey so far with plenty of lighter moments. I am emboldened by the love of the people around me, who have never judged me but accepted me for who I am."

The 'Manikarnika' actress added that it wasn't her idea to make a biopic on her life but KV Vijayendra of Bahubaali fame's.

"Around 12 weeks ago, he (KV Vijayendra) urged me to let him write a film based on my life. I was nervous and wary initially, but then, given his stature and the fact that I trust him implicitly, I gave Vijayendra sir the go-ahead to the project," she said.

She added, "How can I show my journey without people," said Kangana. "I can’t be walking alone. But we will not be taking any names. The idea is to protect me and my life with all its highs and lows. In the end, it is the story of an achiever, a girl from the mountains who came into Bollywood without any connections in the industry or even a godfather, and went on to carve a niche for herself against all odds."