close
Thu Feb 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 14, 2019
Details of Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Baaghi 3' out, who is playing the heroine?

Details of Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Baaghi 3' out, who is playing the heroine?

Read More

Read More

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani engaged?

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 14, 2019

Much like last year, 2019 might be ringing in with a handful of wedding bells too as the latest buzz suggests that Tiger Shroff may have put a ring on Disha Patani’s finger this Valentine’s Day.

The 28-year-old B-Town heartthrob may have hinted at a life changing event this Valentine’s Day as he dropped in a post on Thursday showing off a ring on his finger.

“Turns Out I’m Taken,” read his caption with a love-struck and wink emoji.

View this post on Instagram

Turns out I’m taken.

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff) on

There’s a high chance of the Baaghi actor being engaged to his rumored ladylove Disha Patani who is spotted alongside him quite often and has also gotten close to Tiger’s family, and has been seen spending time with his mother and sister often.

As of yet, Disha is yet to comment on the matter and solidify the news whether she really is the mystery woman or is it someone else. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment