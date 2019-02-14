Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani engaged?

Much like last year, 2019 might be ringing in with a handful of wedding bells too as the latest buzz suggests that Tiger Shroff may have put a ring on Disha Patani’s finger this Valentine’s Day.



The 28-year-old B-Town heartthrob may have hinted at a life changing event this Valentine’s Day as he dropped in a post on Thursday showing off a ring on his finger.

“Turns Out I’m Taken,” read his caption with a love-struck and wink emoji.

There’s a high chance of the Baaghi actor being engaged to his rumored ladylove Disha Patani who is spotted alongside him quite often and has also gotten close to Tiger’s family, and has been seen spending time with his mother and sister often.



As of yet, Disha is yet to comment on the matter and solidify the news whether she really is the mystery woman or is it someone else.