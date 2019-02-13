Bollywood flashmob dance on Kangana's hit song takes over California

SANTA CRUZ, California: Songs of movies produced in India are all the rage these days, a viral flashmob video in US' departmental store Costco is proof enough of that.



Showing people casually grooving to the beat of famed Indian song 'London Thumakda' from Kangana Ranaut's blockbuster hit 'Queen', the video has garnered ample attention from people across United States and beyond.

Synchronised to perfection, the flashmob was reportedly performed at the wholesale retail store last week.

The dance sequence was put together by Members of 'Around The World In 80 Dances' - a club that aims to "explore the world and bridge cultures through dance" - who surprised shoppers at Costco with a choreographed dance routine on the superhit song.

The idea to do this was to fulfill a wish of someone celebrating being 1-year leukemia free, a mother and friend who are avid fans of Bollywood.



Since the video was shared online, it has mustered over 0.27 million views and a ton of comments praising the performance.

"This is so refreshing to even watch! I can't imagine how good it should feel to dance! I liked the way how some men started dropping in from the crowd," wrote one person in the comments section. "Love it!! Thank you for the light and the smiles," said another. "This is why Santa Cruz is so great," a third wrote.