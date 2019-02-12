PSL - 4 trophy unveiled at Dubai

DUBAI: The glittering trophy of the Pakistan Super league (PSL) - fourth edition was unveiled at a grand ceremony here on Tuesday.

The ceremony was attended by captains of all the six participating teams, namely Mohammad Sami (Islamabad United), Imad Wasim (Karachi Kings), Mohammad Hafeez (Lahore Qalandars), Shoaib Malik (Multan Sultans), Darren Sammy (Peshawar Zalmi) and Sarfraz Ahmed (Quetta Gladiators) along with Ehsan Mani chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Managing Director PCB Wasim Khan, the owners of all PSL franchises and other guests.

All captains took part in the launching of the PSL-4 trophy separately.

Later, the captains talked with media at the Press conference along with chairman PCB and MD PCB.