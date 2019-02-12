close
Wed Feb 13, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
February 12, 2019

Four policemen martyred in DI Khan shootout

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Feb 12, 2019

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four policemen were martyred and three others injured in an exhcange of with with unknown gunmen in Khyber Paktunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district on Tuesday.

The police said the incident took place in Parua Tehseel of the district in which  Sarfraz, Mirbaz, Asif and  Javed lost their lives.

Station House Officer (SHO) Tahir Nawaz and two passers by who sustained injuries in the shootout  were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

