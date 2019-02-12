Four policemen martyred in DI Khan shootout

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four policemen were martyred and three others injured in an exhcange of with with unknown gunmen in Khyber Paktunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan district on Tuesday.

The police said the incident took place in Parua Tehseel of the district in which Sarfraz, Mirbaz, Asif and Javed lost their lives.

Station House Officer (SHO) Tahir Nawaz and two passers by who sustained injuries in the shootout were shifted to a hospital for treatment.