Have a look inside Katrina Kaif's lavish Mumbai home

MUMBAI: Offering fans a peek inside her lavish, colourful abode in Mumbai, top Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif shared a picture of her living room, welcoming them to in her house.



On Sunday, the 'Bharat' actor posted a picture on Instagram stories, showcasing her enjoying the day off at home with sister Isabelle Kaif.

She also shared a picture of Isabelle hiding her smile, which also showed her house visible in the background.

Kat's house, it looks from the images shared, is extremely colourful and vibrant.

It is adorned with complementing furniture and paintings. Everything from the spiral staircase to the indoor plants in the picture is worth noticing.

The ravishing actress later in the day also shared a picture of herself sitting on the stairs. She was seen rocking a yellow kurta with palazzo pants.

Katrina is known to often welcome her fans in her fancy abode when she shares pictures of herself relaxing during a lazy day at home.

In one of the images shared by the 35-year-old actress earlier, the fans got to know about the little literature fanatic inside her as a stylish shelf with several books were to be seen in the background with a pile of books kept on the floor on the other side of the room.



Katrina had also shared a picture of her study room while posing with a cup on her head. She had captioned the picture, “Getting into the weekend like....#weekendvibes.” The picture of her bathroom can also be found on her Instagram wall.



On the work front, Katrina is currently shooting for her upcoming venture 'Bharat' opposite Salman Khan. The teaser of the film was well liked but it showed precious little of Katrina. The makers are yet to reveal her entire look from the film.

