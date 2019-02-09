Inside Parineeti Chopra's 220 million sea-facing Mumbai residence!

Bollywood's bubbly and vivacious Parineeti Chopra, the other Chopra to rule the box office, after carving a distinct niche in the industry has established herself as one of the most bankable actresses of today's time.



Owing to her massive success and fame, the actress owns a lavish sea-facing property in Mumbai's Bandra.

The plush abode, worth 220 million rupees, is a gorgeous apartment that resonates strongly with Parineeti's personality.

Take a look inside the stunning residence that is sure to take your breath away:

The apartment opens into a neutral-toned living room awash in natural light, where warmth and style take centre stage. The white exposed-brick accent wall, Chesterfield and the remaining elements were carefully handpicked the designer.



It also consists of an expansive balcony, seamlessly connected by sliding doors, which offers sweeping views of the deep blue sea.

“The living room has been designed as a modern space where the white of the walls is contrasted by pops of colour, like through the red side table, the patterned rug and the abstract painting,” designer Shabnam Gupta says.

The powder room pulls in a bit of the quirk through industrial elements. A pair of antique sewing machine stands are used as counter support.



“The brass in the scissor lights, mirror and shallow basin unites the room into one seamless fabric,” Gupta adds.

The dining area is a colourful vibrant part of the with layers upon layers and contrasting patterns.

The master bedroom has veneer panelling on all its walls. Within this dark-brown shell, the white ceiling, ottoman and bedding provide visual relief and lend a sense of lightness to the space.

“Vibrant and fun staples like the throw and the drawer handles really reflect Parineeti’s personality,” Gupta says.

The elephant-print cushions, large world map and pink side-table lamps also stand out as hard-to-miss, playful elements.

