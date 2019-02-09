Nominees for the 2019 Grammy Awards

Here is a list of nominees in the major categories for the Grammy Awards, which will be handed out on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Rapper Kendrick Lamar leads the nominations with eight, followed by Canada´s Drake at seven.

Folk rocker Brandi Carlile is the most-nominated female artist with six nods:

Album of the Year

Cardi B, "Invasion of Privacy"

Brandi Carlile, "By The Way, I Forgive You"

Drake, "Scorpion"

H.E.R., "H.E.R."

Post Malone, "Beerbongs & Bentleys"

Janelle Monae, "Dirty Computer"

Kacey Musgraves, "Golden Hour"

Various Artists, "Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By"

Record of the Year, recognizing overall performance on a song

Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin, "I Like It"

Brandi Carlile, "The Joke"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

Drake, "God´s Plan"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "Shallow" (from "A Star Is Born")

Kendrick Lamar & SZA, "All The Stars" (from "Black Panther")

Post Malone featuring 21 Savage, "Rockstar"

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey, "The Middle"

Song of the Year, recognizing songwriting

Kendrick Lamar and SZA, with songwriters Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears and Anthony Tiffith, "All The Stars" (from "Black Panther")

Ella Mai with songwriters Larrance Dopson, Joelle James and Dijon McFarlane, "Boo´d Up"

Drake with songwriters Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, "God´s Plan"

Shawn Mendes with songwriters Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris and Geoffrey Warburton, "In My Blood"

Brandi Carlile with songwriters Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, "The Joke"

Zedd and Grey, with songwriters Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson and Marcus Lomax, "The Middle"

Lady Gaga with songwriters Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, "Shallow"

Donald Glover (Childish Gambino) and Ludwig Goransson, "This Is America"

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Music Video

The Carters, "APES**T"

Childish Gambino, "This Is America"

Joyner Lucas, "I´m Not Racist"

Janelle Monae, "Pynk"

Tierra Whack, "Mumbo Jumbo"

Best Rap Album

Cardi B, "Invasion Of Privacy"

Mac Miller, "Swimming"

Nipsey Hussle, "Victory Lap"

Pusha T, "Daytona"

Travis Scott, "Astroworld"

Best Rock Album

Alice in Chains, "Rainier Fog"

Fall Out Boy, "Mania"

Ghost, "Prequelle"

Greta Van Fleet, "From the Fires"

Weezer, "Pacific Daydream"

Best Pop Vocal Album

Camila Cabello, "Camila"

Kelly Clarkson, "Meaning of Life"

Ariana Grande, "Sweetener"

Shawn Mendes, "Shawn Mendes"

P!nk, "Beautiful Trauma"

Taylor Swift, "Reputation"

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys, "Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino"

Beck, "Colors"

Bjork, "Utopia"

David Byrne, "American Utopia"

St. Vincent, "Masseduction"

Best World Music Album

Bombino, "Deran"

Fatoumata Diawara, "Fenfo"

Seun Kuti & Egypt 80, "Black Times"

Soweto Gospel Choir, "Freedom"

Yiddish Glory, "The Lost Songs of World War II"