Sat Feb 09, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
February 9, 2019

WATCH: Mohamed Salah pulls off unbelievable soccer shots

Egyptian footballer Mohamed Salah is force to be reckoned with in the soccer field where he dodges multiple players before throwing the ball into goal.

But the Premier League player recently posted a video on his Twitter account showing his amazing skills off the filed.

In the video captioned "behind the scenes", Salah shows his accuracy by putting the ball through a tyre.

Then he goes on to place a soft drink can on top of tyre and hits the target again with complete accuracy.


