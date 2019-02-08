PSL 2019: Karachi declared ‘The Cricket City’

KARACHI: Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shallwani while declaring Karachi "The Cricket City" for the series of Pakistan Super League (PSL), decided that images of cricket legends will be displayed in different parts of the metropolis.



He said this while chairing review meeting for the arrangements of PSL 2019 at his office here, said a statement on Friday.

He said that special measures are being taken to make the PSL matches successful and memorable.

The surroundings of the National stadium and different areas as well roads and intersections of the metropolis will be decorated, he added.

He said that steps are also being taken for the arrangement of live streaming at different parks in the city with the support of former test cricketer Sadiq Muhammad as an organizer.

Such live streaming would be arranged at about 10 parks where common cricket lovers could watch PSL matches, he added.

The meeting decided that the concerned deputy commissioners would take steps for the arrangements of live streaming.

It was decided that the registration through WhatsApp would be mandatory for the people who intended to watch live streaming at parks.

DC South Salahuddin Ahmed, Deputy Commissioner East Ali Ahmed Siddiqui, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) representative and General Manager of National Stadium Arshad Khan, senior officials of Pakistan Rangers, Police and Traffic Police and others notables also attended the meeting.