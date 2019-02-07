Thankful for not being named in #MeToo despite all I've done: Shatrughan Sinha

With the #MeToo movement in India taking down numerous bigwigs from the industry, actor Shatrughan Sinha has stepped forward grateful for his name not making the list, despite the ‘things he has done.’



Speaking at a book launch, the actor shed his views on the movement adding that women are majorly behind the declination of a successful man’s career.

"Today is the time of #MeToo, and there shouldn't be any shame or hesitation to say that behind a successful man's fall is a woman. Behind the troubles and infamy of successful men, there have been mostly women that I've seen in this movement," he stated.

“I really call myself fortunate that in today's times, tamam harkate karne kay bawajood (despite everything that I've done), my name hasn't come out in the #MeToo movement. Hence, I listen to my wife and often take her as a shield with me so that even if there's nothing, I can show, 'I am happily married, my life is good.'", he added.

Moreover, the actor also dropped in a cautious statement saying: “Even if anyone wants to say anything about me, please don't say."

Fearing the media bending his statements, Sinha went to add: “Don't take it otherwise. Please take it with a plain sense of humour. I highly appreciate and applaud the women, who, better late than never, have come forward... I salute their courage and guts. But beyond that, I don't want to go further at this hour because it's a book launch event and we should not cross our limits. Having said this, I understand what you are saying and I am highly supportive of what you said."