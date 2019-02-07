close
Thu Feb 07, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 7, 2019

Priya Prakash's fame touches heights with new viral video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Feb 07, 2019

Malayalam actress Priya Prakash Varrier became an internet sensation overnight after her video from an upcoming movie Oru Adaar Love, that showed her winking at her high school sweetheart, went viral.

Now, a new clip of the wink queen has been mustering views from all around breaking the internet yet again.

The video shows Priya Prakash sharing a steamy kiss with co-actor Roshan Abdul Rauf.

After stealing hearts with her wink and the finger-gun kiss in the viral song earlier, Priya Prakash went on to become the expression queen.

Overwhelmed with all the love she received, the 19-year-old actress said, “I am very happy. Don’t know how to handle so much love. It’s completely surreal.”

Priya Prakash will start her cinematic journey with Malayalam film Oru Adaar Love that will see the light of day on February 14. 

Directed by Omar Lulu, the film also stars Siyadh Shajahan and Noorin Shereef. 

