Priyanka Chopra says Indian wedding was Nick Jonas' idea

NEW YORK: Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra, who married American musician Nick Jonas in a series of lavish ceremonies in India in December last year, has revealed that her husband chose the Rajasthan city as their wedding venue.

The former Miss World, during her appearance on The Tonight Show, revealed that she initially didn’t want to have a big wedding saying: “I wanted to get married on some private island, away from everything, and we were really stressed out about it.”

When the couple were on a trip to Mumbai, Jonas suggested the ceremony could take place in Priyanka's home country.



The Bajirao Mastani actor said it was Nick who suggested to do it in India. "Nick said: Why aren’t we doing this in India? Shouldn’t I be taking my bride from her home?" she recalled.

The actor went on to reveal that she was the one who wanted to get married on an island before Nick suggested India.



Viral Photo

When asked about the picture shared on her Instagram with the caption, “Home”. Priyanka said it was her cousin Divya who clicked the picture to tease her later that she was the first one to fall asleep while watching the Super Bowl. The actor was trolled on the social media as her fans asked her about the third person who was present in the room who clicked the picture.



Taking Nick Jonas' name



Chopra, soon after their wedding, officially changed her name across each of her social media accounts to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, while her husband kept his the same.



She also revealed the reason the name change was so important to her, adding: “I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel, like, you know, we’re becoming family, and I’m a little traditional and old school like that, adding,: "I don't take away my identity. He gets added to who I am."



The newlywed went on to say: "The gravity of it, it’s like a big deal! I didn’t realise it was that much of a big deal until I did it."

Priyanka's House

While Comparing her house with Nick’s she said, “Now nothing works in my house because I am never in my house, my coffee machine doesn’t work, the air-conditioning makes a sound. My house is cute, it’s beautiful...but nothing works. Even my doorbell doesn’t work now.”

Nick's House

She went o explain that getting to Nick’s home made her so nervous: "As when something is so super clean and when you take off your shoes, it bothers you. His house is just perfect. My dog peed on his carpet and it’s a white carpet too. Before he came home, I went through everything... cleaners, baking soda, scrubbing, but he still noticed."

The two tied the knot at Udaipur in a Catholic and a Hindu ceremony in a multiple day affair. The lavish affair was then followed by three wedding receptions – one in Delhi and two in Mumbai.



On the work front, Priyanka will now be seen in "Isn’t It Romantic" that is set to arrive on Netflix on February 28. She is also working on her comeback Bollywood film, "The Sky Is Pink".