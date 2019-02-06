India launches latest communication satellite GSAT-31

French Guiana: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday launched its latest communication satellite GSAT-31 into the orbit.



The satellite was launched by European launch services provider- Arianespace’s rocket from French Guiana in the early hours of Wednesday.

Blasting off from Ariane Launch Complex at Kourou, a French territory located in northeastern coast of South America at at 2.31 am (IST), the Ariane-5 vehicle injected GSAT-31 into the orbit in a 42-min flight.

“It gives me great pleasure on the successful launch of GSAT-31 spacecraft on board Ariane-5,” ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) Director S Pandian said.

The GSAT-31 is a “high power” communication satellite with Ku-band, and it is going to serve and replace some of the satellites that are going to expire soon, he said further.