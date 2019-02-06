India launches latest communication satellite GSAT-31

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
French Guiana: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday launched its latest communication satellite GSAT-31 into the orbit.
The satellite was launched by European launch services provider- Arianespace’s rocket from French Guiana in the early hours of Wednesday.
Blasting off from Ariane Launch Complex at Kourou, a French territory located in northeastern coast of South America at at 2.31 am (IST), the Ariane-5 vehicle injected GSAT-31 into the orbit in a 42-min flight.
“It gives me great pleasure on the successful launch of GSAT-31 spacecraft on board Ariane-5,” ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) Director S Pandian said.
The GSAT-31 is a “high power” communication satellite with Ku-band, and it is going to serve and replace some of the satellites that are going to expire soon, he said further.
French Guiana: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday launched its latest communication satellite GSAT-31 into the orbit.
The satellite was launched by European launch services provider- Arianespace’s rocket from French Guiana in the early hours of Wednesday.
Blasting off from Ariane Launch Complex at Kourou, a French territory located in northeastern coast of South America at at 2.31 am (IST), the Ariane-5 vehicle injected GSAT-31 into the orbit in a 42-min flight.
“It gives me great pleasure on the successful launch of GSAT-31 spacecraft on board Ariane-5,” ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) Director S Pandian said.
The GSAT-31 is a “high power” communication satellite with Ku-band, and it is going to serve and replace some of the satellites that are going to expire soon, he said further.