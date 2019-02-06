Sania Mirza begins training to make comeback

DUBAI: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who welcomed baby boy Izhaan into her life back in October 2018 with her Pakistani cricketer husband Shoaib Malik, has begun training to make a comeback to tennis.



The Grand Slam doubles winner is reportedly targeting the US Open as her Grand Slam of choice. She spoke about making the return and reducing weight before she does so.

The sportswoman was quoted as saying: "As women, we always think we’ll get married, have kids. But this last one year I realised that it is amazing what all a woman is capable of. Having a kid is experiencing selfless love. For me, tennis is my priority. End of the year, hopefully at US Open, the plan is to come back."



She said the journey back to the top won't be easy, who is targetting a return to competitive tennis by the end of 2019 season.



In one of the posts she shared recently, Sania was seen working out in the gym to get back in shape. While it is absolutely admirable to see her on her feet so early, the tennis player used the photo to talk about the personal struggles she has been facing about her body.



Sania has won hearts all around not just on the professional front but the way she has handled questions around her personal life, especially motherhood with utmost maturity.



Indian Globally acclaimed tennis player, a former world No. 1 in the doubles discipline, has won six Grand Slam titles in her career.

