USA: Atlanta's famous rapper arrested because he's British

He is from Atlanta, the stronghold of American rap, but 21 Savage was arrested Sunday in the United States by the immigration services who blamed him for not having a visa, and consider him as ... British.

The 26-year-old musician, whose real name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, has always put his roots in the great metropolis of Georgia (south-east). Without expanding on the details of his biography, including the place of his birth: Atlanta according to some sources, the island of Dominica, a sovereign state of the Caribbean, according to others.

But according to an immigration spokesman, Bryan Cox, quoted by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he is "an illegally present UK national" on American soil. He had been a teenager, in 2005, with a one-year visa never renewed.

"We are working diligently to take Mr. Abraham-Joseph out of custody, working with the authorities to dispel any misunderstanding," Saver's lawyer Dina LaPolt told AFP.

The rapper had previously been involved in a narcotics case, but he did not reveal that he was a stranger.

He has signed two albums, "Issa Album" in 2017 and "I Am> I Was" at the end of 2018, the best sale of the first two weeks of 2019. He talks about themes that have marked his life, such as drugs, racism and police violence.