Katrina Kaif's red hot post gets comment from Deepika Padukone

MUMBAI: Bollywood's dashing actress Katrina Kaif recently shared a slow motion video of herself on Instagram, making red hot appearance with the caption: "Heading into the weekend (with a dash of red) like."

Deepika Padukone left a comment on Katrina's stunning Instagram post, which has been viewed over one million people, saying: "Stop it," and accompanied it with a heart-eyed emoticon."

Deepika is one of the first celebs to leave a comment on Katrina's post. Whlie Varun Dhawan also shared words on her slow motion video post. The comments section is replete with words like: "Gorgeous Katrina," "Wow you look stunning," and "Red hot."

Deepika Padukone, who married Ranveer Singh in November last year, invited Katrina Kaif to the wedding reception in Mumbai, putting rumours to rest that the duo don't share a cordial relationship.

It is also said that Ranbir had started dating Katrina immediately after breaking up with Deepika Padukone.



Owing to this, the two actresses had shared cold vibes and even took jabs at each other during various talk shows and other media interactions.