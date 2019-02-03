Chris Hemsworth records birthday message for Shamita Shetty

Bollywood star Shamita Shetty celebrated her 40th birthday in an extravagant celebration in Phuket Thailand. However, what truly made the actor’s big day was a wish from a certain someone across the seven seas in Hollywood.



The Bollywood star received an all exclusive birthday wish from Thor himself as Chris Hemsworth was seen in a video wishing the actor a very happy birthday which left her extremely ecstatic.

The video shows the Hollywood hunk saying: “Happy Birthday Shamita, hope you’re well,” followed by a thumbs up and a priceless smile.

The Zeher star shared the video on Instagram captioning it: “Ok this really made my bday!!! Thankyou @chrishemsworth and ofcourse my darling @rudhrakshjaiswal1 !!!u r the sweetest!!!”





Replying to his sister-in-law’s video, Raj Kundra commented: “When the son of lightening (Thor) wishes you a happy birthday you know it’s going to be a powerful year ahead."