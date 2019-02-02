Isha Ambani graces Vogue cover in first interview post marriage

Isha Ambani, daughter of acclaimed Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, recently said her vows to Anand Piramal in a grand wedding ceremony that saw the likes of globally recognised dignitaries and leaders, including Former US Secretary of State John Kerry and Former US First Lady Hillary Clinton in attendance.



The pre-wedding ceremonies also had global singing sensation Beyonce perform at the sangeet.

It seems like the buzz around the most expensive wedding of daughter of the richest man of India refuses to die down any time soon as the new bride herself has come forth speaking about her wedding that had captured the interest of millions beyond belief.



In her first interview after marriage, Isha spoke to Vogue to reveal details of her marriage.

Getting candid about her big, fat Indian wedding, Isha told Vogue: "I was never someone who dreamt of how my wedding would be, yet it was wonderful in more ways than I can imagine. It was a very emotional affair for everyone in my family.”

Isha also stated that she only got emotional and cried at her rukhsati due to peer pressure.

The 27-year-old also got candid about what she wants to do in the near future.

She said, “I feel very passionately about gender equality and equal participation in the work force because growing up I was made to believe that I could do whatever my brothers could do, as well if not better.”



She added, “My dream is to create a museum in Mumbai and bring shows from all over the world to India. Art is a way of recording the history, culture and times. It’s as important to preserve art of our times as it is to preserve art of the generations before us.”

Check out some inside pictures of Isha's dazzling photoshoot for Vogue:







