Nick Jonas to play Batman after Ben Affleck's exit?

Following Ben Affleck's departure from Matt Reeves's The Batsman, there are reports suggesting that American singer Nick Jonas has offered to play Batman in the DC Extended Universe film while the film's casting is still underway.



In an Instagram post uploaded by Hypebeast, the publication asked, “@benaffleck will be hanging up his role as Batman. The upcoming Matt Reeves-directed ‘The Batman’ focuses on a younger Bruce Wayne, and will reportedly be casting a new member for the role. It’s slated for a June 25, 2021 release. Who do you think should play The Dark Knight?”

Nick answered this question saying: “First name Nick. Last name Jonas.”

The film is slated to release on June 25, 2021.

Earlier, Ben Affleck was supposed to write, direct and star in The Batman. He exited out of directing responsibilities and rumours about him getting replaced as Batsman started circulating widely.

Nick tied the knot with Indian actress Priyanka Chopra in a lavish multiple-day ceremony at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel in December last year. They followed it up with glitzy reception parties, held in New Delhi and Mumbai.