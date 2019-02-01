SRK, Salman Khan to share screen space in Bhansali's next?

When two of the Indian film industry's biggest stars unite for a movie made by country's master craftsman director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, it is sure to be a blockbuster hit topping the charts for a number of day consecutively.



According to the latest rumour, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is thinking of roping in superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in his next venture.

Bhansali has worked earlier with both the icons in movies like Devdas and Khamoshi. When paired together Salman and Shah Rukh charmed the audience with their appearance in a song SRK's 'Zero'. The magic the two create is legendary.

If the report suggesting Salman and Shah Rukh being signed for a film together true, the audience is in for a magnum opus by Bhansali.

Bhansali's latest offering 'Padmaavat' starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, had gone on to break massive records of viewership at the box office.