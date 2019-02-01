Ranveer Singh gesture to Deepika shows love, respect go together

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone seem to be extremely fond of each other as they have never shied away from sharing their lovely moments to keep their fans entertained.



Though the couple got married in November last year their fans are still as much in awe of the lovebirds as they were then.

Bollywood superstars Deepika and Ranveer Singh were photographed while exiting the restaurant together. But while their romantic poses have already caught everyone's fancy, it was a sight when Ranveer held Deepika's hand and got her down the stairs. He then wiped something off Deepika's jeans, hugged her and smilingly gave her a peck on the cheek. While Deepika continued to beam and blush amidst Ranveer's adorable antics.



Ranveer, who has always been smitten with Deepika, willingly shares what he means to her Padmavat, how much he values and respects to the . But that's not it. The couple also makes sure to give their fans a regular dose of PDA and their fans, well, couldn't be happier.