close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Web Desk
February 1, 2019

WWE’s Stephanie shakes Bollywood with her moves to Indian song

Sports

Web Desk
Fri, Feb 01, 2019

MUMBAI: WWE's chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon caught grooving to a 90s Bollywood song Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai, along with the popular Indian-Canadian wrestling brother duo The Singh Brothers.

 A video WWE's chief brand officer and professional wrestling personality Stephanie McMahon has gone viral on social media. 

WWE India Twitter account on Tuesday (January 29) gifted its Indian fans enthralling  2.15-minute video clip, features McMahon dancing to the beats of Bollywood song 'Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai' from the movie “Ishq”.



Latest News

More From Sports