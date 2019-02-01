WWE’s Stephanie shakes Bollywood with her moves to Indian song

MUMBAI: WWE's chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon caught grooving to a 90s Bollywood song Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai, along with the popular Indian-Canadian wrestling brother duo The Singh Brothers.

A video WWE's chief brand officer and professional wrestling personality Stephanie McMahon has gone viral on social media.

WWE India Twitter account on Tuesday (January 29) gifted its Indian fans enthralling 2.15-minute video clip, features McMahon dancing to the beats of Bollywood song 'Humko Tumse Pyaar Hai' from the movie “Ishq”.









