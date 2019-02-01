Ekta embraces motherhood via surrogacy, names her baby boy Ravie Kapoor

MUMBAI: India's renowned film and television producer Ekta Kapoor has become mother to a baby boy. She reportedly opted for the surrogate route to embrace motherhood. She named her son after her father Jeetendra .

To welcome the arrival of her baby son, the TV czarina posted a heartfelt note on social media. Ekta Kapoor named her newborn son after father Jeetendra, calls him Ravie Kapoor. His original name was Ravie Kapoor, before he made his Bollywood debut.







According to report, the child was born on January 27 and is healthy. Just like her brother Tusshar Kapoor, Ekta welcomed her first child via surrogacy. The Kapoor household is all set to bring the little home soon.

Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta are the children of veteran actor Jeetendra and producer Shoba Kapoor. Tusshar had welcomed a baby boy on June 1, 2017 who was named by Ekta as Laksshya who is often spotted with his father on playdates with other star kids like Taimur Ali Khan or at his playschool.

Ekta is a big name of Indian television, currently heading the recreated version of popular drama Kasautii Zindagi Ki besides producing other TV shows such as Naagin season 3, Dil Hi Toh Hai .

Jeetendra's talented daughter's last Bollywood productions were Veere Di Wedding and Laila Majnu. Ekta has quite a few projects lined up this year including Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s Mental Hai Kya and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl.

