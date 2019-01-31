I’d feel bad, says Fatima Sana Shaikh on rumors of affair with Aamir Khan

Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh has revealed that she used to get extremely upset by rumors of affair with her Dangal co-star Aamir Khan.



"Earlier, I used to get affected. I'd feel bad. Because I've never dealt with anything of this sort at such a big level," she admitted, in an interview with a magazine.

"A bunch of strangers, whom I've never met, are writing things about me. They don't even know if there's any truth to it. People reading it assume that I'm 'not a good person'. You feel like telling that person, 'Ask me, I'll give you an answer,'" the actress added.

Rumors have it that Fatima had driven a wedge between Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao.

"It disturbs me because I don't want people to assume wrong things. Agar main asliyat mein haraami hoon toh people should see my asliyat. But if I'm not, I don't want them to see me as a bad person," she said.

Fatima has now realized that such link-ups are a part and parcel of being in the entertainment industry.

"But I've learnt to ignore it. Yet, there are some days when I do get affected," she said.

Fatima will be seen next in Anurag Basu's as-yet untitled film opposite Rajkummar Rao. The film is rumoured to be a sequel of Life In A Metro.