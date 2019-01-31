Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman to arrive in Pakistan on February 16: envoy

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman will visit Pakistani on February 16, Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Bin Saeed Al-Malki has confirmed.



The Saudi Prince will arrive in Pakistan on two-day visit and will also address the Pakistani nation during his visit, the envoy said.

He added that security arrangement for the visit of Saudi Prince Mohammad Bin Salman are underway in Pakistan.

Earlier, according to sources Saudi ambassador held meeting with officials of Pakistan’s foreign minister and exchanged views on the visit of Saudi Prince.