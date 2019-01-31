Priyanka Chopra's mother was upset all through her wedding with Nick Jonas

While Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra and Hollywood hunk Nick Jonas set free a wave of euphoria amongst fans after tying the knot in an inclusive and extravagant ceremony in December, it looks like the bride’s mother was not too happy during the grand events.



In her first appearance on The Ellen Show since she walked down the aisle, 36-year-old Quantico actor revealed that her mother Madhu Chopra hadn’t been too pleased with the idea of a small guest list.

“It was just three days! One Indian ceremony and one western Christian ceremony, and one day of pre-rituals — which we have in the Hindu wedding. But it was not, like … usually Indian weddings are a thousand people, at least. We only had 200, which was mostly family because both of us have giant families,” stated Priyanka.

“My mother was so upset with me the whole time. She was like, ‘I need to have another wedding for the other 150,000 people that I know! How can I not invite my jeweler? How can I not invite my hairdresser?’ So it was a whole conversation,” she added with a chuckle.