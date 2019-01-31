Rafael Nadal to get hitched to girlfriend of 14 years

After keeping his engagement, a secret for some time, Spanish tennis champ Rafael Nadal is prepping up to tie the knot with his longtime girlfriend Mary Perello this year.



According to reports, the 32-year-old tennis player recently revealed that he had proposed to his girlfriend of 14 years Mery, also known as Xisca, on their romantic getaway to Rome.

It was further revealed that the two are prepping up to walk down the aisle this year in autumn on the Spanish isle of Mallorca.

The World Number Two had earlier expressed his desire of starting a family with his better half as well saying: “Obviously, I have the intention of forming a family. I love children and I would like my children to do what they like.”

Nadal’s ladylove has previously garnered eyeballs as well as she regularly takes a trip down to all his matches to cheer for him.