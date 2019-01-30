Nick-Priyanka's adorable picture with a baby is melting hearts online!

A cutesy picture of Indian superstar Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas is going viral over the internet capturing hearts of a million people.



The recent newly-weds made everyone's heart skip a beat when they a picture of them playing with an infant made its way online. While Priyanka holds the baby gently in the image, Nick is seen caressing his head as they both look at him dotingly.

The picture has sparked rumours that the new couple is eager to make an addition to their family soon.



Given the fact that the couple just got married and has been making the headlines ever since, it is making everyone gush all the more over the photo.

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in a lavish multiple-day ceremony at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel in December last year. They followed it up with glitzy reception parties, held in New Delhi and Mumbai.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in Rebel Wilson starrer 'Isn't It Romantic' slated to release on Feb 13 and Shonali Bose' 'The Sky Is Pink'.