Wed Jan 30, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 30, 2019

Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone grace Dabboo Ratnani's 2019 Calendar Shoot

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Jan 30, 2019

MUMBAI: Dabboo Ratnani,  celebrity photographer, on Monday  hosted a Bollywood celebs, including  Sunny Leone, Kartik Aaryan and others in Mumbai at the launch of his 2019 calendar. 

A bevy Bollywood stars such as Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor,   Vidya Balan, Sunny Leone and others made their fans day pleasant by  sharing their favourite pictures from the photoshoot on their respective Instagram accounts.

The event also included guests such as Rekha, Twinkle Khanna, TV actress Hina Khan and others. Farhan Akhtar appeared with Shibani Dandekar. 

Kartik Aaryan's captioned the post Mujhe Jungli billiyan bohot pasand hai."  It was his calendar shoot debut this year.


Actress Shraddha Kapoor shared  joyful moment  on Instagram with this shot from the calendar shoot.


Sonakshi Sinha's  breathtaking close-up shot was shared by herself to mesmerise her crazy fans around the world.



