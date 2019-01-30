Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone grace Dabboo Ratnani's 2019 Calendar Shoot

MUMBAI: Dabboo Ratnani, celebrity photographer, on Monday hosted a Bollywood celebs, including Sunny Leone, Kartik Aaryan and others in Mumbai at the launch of his 2019 calendar.

A bevy Bollywood stars such as Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Sunny Leone and others made their fans day pleasant by sharing their favourite pictures from the photoshoot on their respective Instagram accounts.

The event also included guests such as Rekha, Twinkle Khanna, TV actress Hina Khan and others. Farhan Akhtar appeared with Shibani Dandekar.

Kartik Aaryan's captioned the post Mujhe Jungli billiyan bohot pasand hai." It was his calendar shoot debut this year.







Actress Shraddha Kapoor shared joyful moment on Instagram with this shot from the calendar shoot.







Sonakshi Sinha's breathtaking close-up shot was shared by herself to mesmerise her crazy fans around the world.









