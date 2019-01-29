Kapil Sharma apologises to Indian PM Narendra Modi

MUMBAI: Popular Indian comedian Kapil Sharma has apologised to Prime Minister Narendra Modi two years after his tweet on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’



Kapil, who recently made a comeback to television with 'The Kapil Sharma Show', had around two years back posted an angry message about bribery to PM Narendra Modi.

In the latest episode of the show Kapil apologised to the Prime Minister.



When guest Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla and Anil Kapoor took digs at Kapil for the 2016 tweet, he got embarrassed about the incident.

He finally apologised to Narendra Modi and urged the guest stars to change the topic.

Recently, Kapil met Indian PM Narendra Modi. Kapil shared a picture on his social media handle.

In the photo, Kapil and PM Modi were seen interacting with each other.