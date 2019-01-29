close
Tue Jan 29, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 29, 2019
Campaign launched to remove Sarfaraz from captaincy?

Distressed Sarfaraz takes help from viral video to express sentiments

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 29, 2019

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed after landing in contention recently has come forth responding to the conspiracies and the circulating rumors with a video of a child reciting a poem that he found fitting in the present circumstances.

The cricketer turned to Twitter and with the help of the child in the viral video reciting an Urdu poem, responded to the present situation he has found himself tangled in, from getting a four-day suspension by ICC to conspiracies suggesting that his captaincy days are about to come to a halt.

Earlier, circulating reports had suggested that players may be uniting against him to remove him as captain following their triumph in the fourth ODI series against South Africa during his suspension over the racial remarks made on the opposing team’s Andile Phehlukwayo.

