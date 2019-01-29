Dark clouds loom over Sarfaraz captaincy

KARACHI: Dark clouds loom over Pakistani skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed as his fate as the captain of the cricket team now lies in the court of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani.

According to a report published in Daily Jang, the team's overall performance in remaining four matches in South Africa series, as well as Shoaib Malik's individual performance, will determine as to who will be entrusted with the captaincy of the team in the upcoming ODI series against Australia and England and the much-anticipated World Cup scheduled in May.

Sarfaraz's 4-match suspension over racial remark against South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo and the team's swift victory in the fourth ODI has caused players to unite against him in order to dethrone Sarfaraz as captain.

Reports suggesting Malik to be made captain until the World Cup have emerged in line of the PCB not appointing a skipper for the World Cup insofar. However, it is said that coach Mickey Arthur and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq are resolute on retaining Sarfaraz as the captain for the World Cup. PCB, on the other hand, has refrained to comment over the sensitive matter.

According to sources, the selection of captain is done series by series. Hence, decision regarding the captaincy for upcoming series will be made in close consultations amongst Mickey Arthur, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Board of Governors and the PCB cricket committee.

Sarfaraz was recently recalled by the PCB after his racial taunt upset the cricket world following which Shoaib Malik was given the responsibility of leading the team.

Further, Malik's performance during the fourth ODI against South Africa was lauded by the team's former captain Graham Smith. Smith opined that Malik's leadership and performance as captain is much more satisfactory than Sarfaraz's with visible difference in the bowling and fielding techniques.

Amidst all this, credible sources have revealed to Jang that the lobbying amongst other players against Sarfaraz has become evidently active in efforts to remove him as captain for future matches and tournaments.