Simmba director Rohit Shetty in talks with Salman Khan for cop drama?

After the smashing success of Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba, Indian filmmaker Rohit Shetty is said to be in talks with superstar Salman Khan for yet another cop drama, local media reported.



The film is expected to go on floors by the year end and will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

"Rohit and Sajid have met a couple of times to not just discuss the possibilities of collaborating on a film with Salman in the lead but also on the content. Among the many ideas they have discussed, one is a spin-off to the character of Devi Lal Singh aka Devil from Kick, Sajid's successful directorial debut. The 2014 film had an open ending with Salman’s character donning the khaki uniform. If the idea materialises as planned, it could be the take-off for Rohit's film," a source close to the development told the daily.

Rohit will first wrap up Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar. On the other hand, Salman Khan will soon begin shooting for the third instalment of Dabangg 3.

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. The film is set to hit the screens on Eid 2019.