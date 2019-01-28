Glass dominates N American box offices

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Universal's film "Glass" has kept clear of the competition in box offices for a second straight weekend, taking in $19 million.
"Glass", directed by M Night Shyamalan, is a sequel to his "Unbreakable" (2000) and "Split" (2016). It stars Bruce Willis as a superhuman locked in a psychiatric ward with a mass murderer.
While the second spot at the box office also remained unchanged from last weekend, with STX Films´ "The Upside" earning $12.2 million.
"The Upside" stars Bryan Cranston as a wealthy quadriplegic who hires ex-convict Kevin Hart as his caretaker.
"Aquaman," starring Jason Momoa as the underwater king, has now generated $1.09 billion in global box office revenues to retain the third place
A new release from Fox, "The Kid Who Would Be King," placed fourth with $7.3 million for the three-day weekend.
Sony´s "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," got fifth spot with $6.2 million.
Rounding out the weekend´s top 10 were:
"Green Book" ($5.4 million)
"A Dog´s Way Home" ($5.2 million)
"Serenity" ($4.8 million)
"Escape Room" ($4.3 million)
"Dragon Ball Super: Broly" ($3.6 million)
