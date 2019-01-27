Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan at wedding of Mukesh Bhatt’s daughter





MUMBAI: Three Khans of Bollywood Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan attended the wedding reception of film producer Mukesh Bhatt daughter Sakshi Bhatt on Saturday.

Film producer Mukesh Bhatt's daughter Sakshi Bhatt tied the knot with Mazahir.

Mukesh Bhatt had hosted his daughter’s wedding reception and it was a star-studded affair.

Indian media reported that other Bollywood celebs Amitabh Bachchan, wife Jaya Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Salim Khan, Arbaaz Kham, Rajkummar Rao with Patralekhaa, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza with Sahil Sangha, Bhushan Kumar - Divya Khosla Kumar, Hansal Mehta, Bipasha Basu - Karan Singh Grover, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Rhea Chakraborty, Rekha, Dino Morea, Juhi Chawla, Anurag Basu, Emraan Hashmi with his wife and kid, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt also attended the wedding.

Actress-director Pooja Bhatt shared a photo with Salman Khan, his father Salim Khan and her own father Mahesh Bhatt from on her Instagram and captioned it, “There is no teacher equal to a mother and there's nothing more contagious than the dignity of a father.”







