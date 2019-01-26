George and Amal Clooney getting a divorce?

close
Sat Jan 26, 2019
Web Desk
January 26, 2019
George and Amal Clooney's love story has finally been revealed
Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 26, 2019

One of the most adored couples in Hollywood, George and Amal Clooney had recently become the talk of town after speculations of their split came afloat on social. The duo has, however, refuted the claims of them parting ways.

According to a report by HollywoodLife, a representative of the pair has stepped forth turning down the buzz around the couple’s separation, adding that the two are very happy in their marriage.

“George is happier than he’s ever been,” stated the source, adding: “When he talks about Amal and the kids, the way he lights up, it’s actually shocking that he avoided it for so long because he clearly adores being a family man.”

Moreover, he went on to state: “Apparently his favourite thing these days is story time with the twins.” 

