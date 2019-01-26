From Bollywood to Hollywood: Secret behind Priyanka Chopra's incredible success

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra has established herself as a force to be reckoned with. The starlet is undoubtedly the only international icon from India currently bagging projects in Hollywood consecutively.

Starring in acclaimed drama series 'Quantico', and featuring in films like 'Baywatch' and 'A Kid Like Jake', Priyanka has reached the pinnacle of success in a foreign entertainment industry in a very short period of time.

Apart from her famed Hollywood offerings, PC also holds the distinct stature of being one of the few Indian actors to be invited to the prestigious MET Gala, a serendipitous affair in which she hit the red carpet with her now husband Nick Jonas.

While Priyanka can easily be tagged as one of the most successful women in the world, it makes us wonder as to what the golden rules in life are that the dusky beauty swears by for a glorious career? Let's find out:

During an interview with Vogue India, when asked if she ever takes a chance, Priyanka said, “I’m not someone who’s confident going into something, ever. I have to teach myself the craft, I have to teach myself how to be good at something and then I get the confidence. So I’ve always just taken a gamble on the fact that even if I don’t know something, I’ll learn. I give myself enough knowledge about something that I’ll able to compete."

She added, “I’ve never been hesitant about making any moves. Even when I was going to work in America, I was starting right from the beginning. It’s not like I was going to America knowing that I was an Indian movie star. I was never entitled, I don’t expect people to know me. When I take a choice I dive straight in, but what I did do was that I worked on myself and I worked on understanding the best that I can [about] what another culture and another country would require of me as an actor.”

In response to a question regarding the one tip that she follows on choosing the right projects, the actress said, “I’ve always been someone who’s taken my choices based on pure instinct. I just believe in recognising opportunities and then being able to maximise them. I follow my gut instinct.”

The 'Sky is Pink' starlet also had a word of advice for young women. “Stop persecuting yourself, first of all, and stop trying to carry the weight and the burdens of insecurities that you have made up in your own heads. I think what is important is to be humble and to understand that you might not know everything. So forgive yourself for not knowing everything, and start learning from the beginning. As soon as people have that kind of an attitude, it really takes you a long way," she said.

Priyanka also shared how she maintains her focus on work by steering clear of any negativity from haters.

“I’ve never really cared about people who talk shit. I mean people who talk shit are shit talkers and their mouths are dirty and not mine. But I think that I am only focused on the people that can be loved and affection. I focus on the positivity and I think that’s what social media always was supposed to be—it was supposed to be connectivity, it was supposed to be bringing people together; not creating a cesspool for people to put out their angst and hate and if they do, that’s their problem,"she stated.

The 36-year-old actress, who is also a philanthropist and a film producer, will next be seen in Rebel Wilson starrer 'Isn't It Romantic' that is slated to release on February 13.