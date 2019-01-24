Angelina Jolie reportedly irked over Brad Pitt-Charlize Theron dating rumors

One of Hollywood’s favorite couples Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, parted ways in 2016 on unpleasant terms which seem to be continuing as Brad Pitt reportedly gets cozy with actor Charlize Theron, which is said to be irking the Salt star.



As per reports by Hollywood Life, the 43-year-old Maleficent star is not doing quite well after the hearsay about her ex-husband Brad Pitt dating Charlize Theron reached her, owing to the professional rivalry she has with the Tully actor.

It was revealed further that the two have conflict existing since the past after they competed for the same roles with Angelina being "upset that Brad would ever possibly pursue a relationship with someone he knows his ex-wife isn’t fond of! Just the rumors alone are bothersome to Angelina; she feels like [Brad and Charlize dating] would be a bit of a betrayal. She doesn’t like it at all and hopes it’s not true."

According to the latest buzz Brad and Charlize have been romantically involved since Christmas with things treading a serious path since then.