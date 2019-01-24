Asia Bibi case: review petition fixed for hearing on Jan 29

ISLAMABAD: The review petition against Asia Bibi's acquittal has been fixed for hearing in the Supreme Court of Pakistan on January 29, Geo News reported on Thursday.

The TV channel reported that a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Qazi Faiz Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam would conduct hearing on the petition.

The Supreme Court on October 31 had overturned death sentence of Christian woman Asia Bibi who was convicted on charges of blasphemy .

The review petition was filed by Qari Muhammad Salam.